Dane Co. records more COVID-19 cases 7 days than the first 150 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials recorded more new COVID-19 cases in a week than they did in the first five months of the pandemic.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. numbers show the county recorded 3,302 cases in the seven days between November 5 and November 11. That tops the 150 days between February 15 and July 15, when 3,301 cases were tallied.

“We need your help to turn the tide. Avoid close contact. Avoid crowds. Avoid confined spaces with little ventilation,” the agency urged Friday morning when pointing out the troubling statistic.

The previous evening, PHMDC posted its weekly snapshot showing the 14-day rolling average for cases per day shot up by nearly a hundred, to 364 cases per day over the past two weeks. That’s more than 5,000 cases in that two-week span.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing the same thing. Every day we seem to break our record for new number of high patients who have COVID-19,” UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothoff explained.

Hospitalizations, too, keep rising. Health officials pointed out Thursday that 160 people were admitted into Dane Co. hospitals as of Wednesday, a record for the county. That number has increased nearly every day since the beginning of last month.

“We have tired nurses and respiratory therapists, and we have beds and beds full of people struggling to beat covid19 right now,” Pothoff continued.

Statewide, more than 2,000 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 424 of them are in intensive care units.

FRIDAY’S UPDATE

With the release of Friday’s daily numbers, hospitalizations in Dane Co. continued their six-week-log upward trend, with the number of patients reaching 167 in Dane Co. alone. In all, 653 people have been admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.

“Increases in hospitalizations are concerning because strained health care systems may struggle to meet the needs of all patients—not just those with COVID,” the post noted.

Two more deaths were recorded as well, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 59 since the pandemic began.

PHMDC also reported 460 more positive tests. With that jump, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 20,982.

