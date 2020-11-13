Dr. Pothof weighs in on how to navigate the holidays during the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Wisconsin, health officials are growing concerned about the potential spread of the virus during the holidays, as well as during the colder months ahead.

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers issued Executive Order #94, urging Wisconsinites to stay home and avoid gatherings and travel to stop the spread of the virus.

According to Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer, coronavirus numbers have been a roller coaster since March, but things are only getting worse.

“We were worried in March and April, our curve was going up, but Wisconsin came together and we flattened that curve,” he said. “That was reassuring, for a month or two we thought maybe we had beat this, maybe Wisconsin wouldn’t have as big of a problem as say New York or other places that just had horrible disease. But then this surge hit and now this surge - our numbers are three times, almost four times what we had just a few weeks ago.”

Pothof said every day they are seeing record breaking days for COVID-19 patients in the hospital. On Thursday, DHS reported a new high for daily confirmed cases at 7,497, making it the third straight day that figure topped 7,000 cases.

“If we look at the state right now, the number of positive cases we have per day in Wisconsin exceeds what New York city was having during its peak,” he said. “It’s real, it’s here, we’re all getting tired and really worried about what the colder weather and the holidays are going to hold for us.”

As the weather gets colder, Pothof said people should stay at home with your family unit, only in very small groups, to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Typically what we do is we would hang out with our friends indoors, do something that would be fun indoors,” he said. “This year that really isn’t an option for us. I think we’re just going to have to get out our creative hats and figure out what are things that we can do, but do it virtually to entertain ourselves, to have that human connection which is so important during these trying times, but not actually be in the same room together.”

For the holidays, he said immediate family with virtual connections is the best route.

“I think there’s a lot of families that are really wondering what do I do, I have holidays coming up, I would very much like to hang out with some of my cousins or some of my extended family, that’s what we do in Wisconsin,” he said. “But unfortunately this year, it’s just not safe. We can’t bring multigenerational families together to celebrate because we risk infecting them, and I don’t think anyone wants something bad to happen to one of their loved ones. So we need to stay home in our family unit, make that FaceTime call, pull up a Zoom meeting, do something virtual, make that human connection, just don’t do it in person.”

