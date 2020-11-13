Economic Stability Council raises over $11 million for workforce housing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $11 million has been raised from local businesses to address Dane County’s need for workforce housing.

The Economic Stability Council (ESC) announced Thursday that the $11.8 million raised exceeds their goal of $10 million.

The Madison Development Corporation established and managed the fund, which is meant to be a long-term strategy to create more workforce housing units in Dane County. The fund also serves to keep these units affordable for at least 15 years down the road.

According to a news release, some of the main goals of the ESC and the fund is to create 500 new workplace housing units in Dane County within the next three years, keep the units affordable for 15 years and give a modest rate of return back to investors.

The ESC has worked to design this collective impact since 2017 after reviewing data and local strategy with United Way of Dane County. After meeting with UW Madison and learning about approaches to housing, the ESC determined a social investment fund was the focus they would take.

Rich Lynch, who leads the ESC, believed that the number one economic stability issue for Dane County employees is the lack of affordable housing near their work.

“My hope with this initiative is that we can begin to fill that need and help set up individuals and families for success right here in Dane County,” Lynch said. “By working together with our many local partners, I believe we can make a real difference in the community now and grow this concept in the future.”

ESC thanked their 14 investors, saying they will be able to begin their first project in Middleton.

