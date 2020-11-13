Entire School District of Monroe moves to virtual learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Monroe announced Thursday that all schools will be pivoting to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, schools will begin Plan C, or all online learning, starting on Monday through Thursday, Nov. 26.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 16 students who tested positive for COVID-19 and 79 in quarantine across all schools. There were also three staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 in quarantine.

This shift to virtual learning in Green County comes on the same day as Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk compared the state to New York City when the coronavirus was first spreading.

“At the beginning, everyone looked at New York City in disbelief. We were really grateful,” she said. “Well, here in Wisconsin, it’s that bad now and worse.”

On Thursday, DHS reported the average number of positive tests per day over the past week surpassed 6,000 for the first time ever and currently sits at 6,209 cases per day.

When New York City’s crisis was at its worst in April, it topped out at 5,292 cases per day over any given seven-day stretch.

