Advertisement

Evers: No holiday tree in state Capitol this year

The governor announced “Hope” as the theme for the student ornaments
Courtesy: WMTV
Courtesy: WMTV(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.

Typically, governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.

He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of “hope.”

“Now more than ever, we all need hope. That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state,” Gov. Evers said.

The governor’s office expects the ornaments to be sent by Friday, December 4th.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Shipping materials inside USPS Office
UPS & postal service brace for historic holiday shipping season
Dr. Pothof with UW Health says Thanksgiving should be restricted to immediate family, with...
Dr. Pothof weighs in on how to navigate the holidays during the pandemic
Construction worker falls nearly 40’ down an elevator pit
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies at 84