Evers: No holiday tree in state Capitol this year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.

Typically, governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.

He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of “hope.”

“Now more than ever, we all need hope. That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state,” Gov. Evers said.

The governor’s office expects the ornaments to be sent by Friday, December 4th.

