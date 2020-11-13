Healthcare workers overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Olson is an ICU nurse for Unity Point Health-Meriter.

""We are operating so far over capacity right now," said Olson.

He says his unit is overwhelmed with patients.

“To say that everyone is pretty stressed would be the understatement of 2020,” said Olson. “There’s like this high-alert, cascade of stress hormones constantly circulating.”

At UnityPoint Health-Meriter, the ICU is at critical capacity with more than 15 COVID-19 patients in need of intensive care.

Olson says many of his patients in isolation are on ventilators or other forms of life support.

“Most of these patients are so sick, they’re not even aware that we’re in there and what we’re doing for them,” said Olson. “The heartbreak comes from the family members who are calling several times a day to try and grasp onto just a little bit of good news.”

Olson said most nurses are working an additional ten to twenty hours per week logging up to 60 hours per week.

“I can’t remember the last time I took a weekend off,” said Olson. “I really want to go back to just full-time.”

He says its disappointing to hear the latest COVID-19 cases rise in the Badger State.

“I feel like we have let ourselves down,” said Olson. “I feel like we can do better than this.”

According to the latest numbers from DHS, just 1 in 10 hospital beds are available across the state. Inside the hospital, 1 in 5 patients have COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW-Health says he’s not sure how sustainable healthcare workers putting in these long hours can be.

“I don’t know that it’s fair to think that people are going to be able to work this hard for months on end,” said Pothof. “It’s exhaustingly busy and we’re getting tired.”

UW-Health is looking into travel nurses to be able to relieve some of the burdens on current staffing, but Pothof says other hospitals across the Midwest are also turning to this option.

“There aren’t enough travel nurses to go around anymore. It’s not like this is a problem in a single state or a single city,” he explained. “There isn’t a large pool of them out there that we can pick from. So that’s been one of the largest challenges of using that resource to staff our hospitals.”

Pothof also says healthcare workers are the kinds of people who are natural helpers.

“We’re a limited commodity right now, so the idea that I would take time for myself seems hard to do when the stakes are so high,” he said.

Olson says he’s honored to work alongside other healthcare heroes.

“I never would have anticipated something like COVID happening, but I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Olson. “We want to get people well. We want to get people healthy.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.