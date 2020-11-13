Advertisement

Late-week chill followed by weekend rain

Highs run 10°F-15°F cooler to wrap up the week. Scattered showers move into S. Wisconsin on Saturday.
Cooler air filters into Wisconsin this weekend. Scattered showers move in for Saturday.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures took a tumble once a cold front swung through Wisconsin. Friday morning starts off in the 20′s. Although the rain has since ended, a few spots may become slick on wet roadways. Untreated bridges & overpasses may become a bit slippery before the sunshine has a chance to warm things up.

High pressure moves in behind the cloud cover and rain - allowing sunshine to return for Friday. Highs will only climb into the middle and upper 30′s. Overnight lows are back into the 20′s, but extra cloud cover arrives with our next weather system. Scattered showers will overspread Wisconsin tomorrow - at first light, but becoming more steady into the afternoon. A few sleet pellets may mix in initially, but rain will take over for the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Rain wraps up early Sunday morning as cooler & drier air filters in behind the departing low-pressure center. Winds will jump up out of the West between 20-25mph. Gusts could top 40mph.

Outside of a quick sprinkle Monday night, the next week looks rather calm. Sunshine is expected most afternoons with highs in the 40′s. Model trends point to above-average temperatures next weekend.

