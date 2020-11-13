Advertisement

Light Wintry Mix Thursday Evening

Colder Temperatures Move In
Thursday Evening
Thursday Evening(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An approaching cold front brings a light wintry mix this evening into tonight. Light rain will transition to a wintry mix before ending as a brief period of snow before midnight. Precipitation will be light with liquid equivalent of a tenth of an inch or less. There could be a dusting of snow Madison northward, mainly on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s by Friday morning with decreasing clouds.

Friday will be sunny as high pressure briefly settles in. Highs will be chilly and only into the upper 30s. Increasing clouds Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next weathermaker. Low pressure will swing through the area this weekend with scattered showers Saturday followed by a light wintry mix Sunday as cooler temperatures move in.

Calmer conditions arrive early next week with a steady warm up. Highs wll start into hte 40s and climb into the 50s by week end.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

A strong cold front brings a light wintry mix tonight. Temperatures drop into the 30's and 40's...
Don’t let today’s mild air fool you!
Brendan's Thursday Forecast
November temperatures are back! A couple of rain/snow chances are also in the forecast this...
November is back - and so is the Rain/Snow Mix
Back to reality - November is going to feel like November