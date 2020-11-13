Light Wintry Mix Thursday Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An approaching cold front brings a light wintry mix this evening into tonight. Light rain will transition to a wintry mix before ending as a brief period of snow before midnight. Precipitation will be light with liquid equivalent of a tenth of an inch or less. There could be a dusting of snow Madison northward, mainly on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will dip into the middle 20s by Friday morning with decreasing clouds.

Friday will be sunny as high pressure briefly settles in. Highs will be chilly and only into the upper 30s. Increasing clouds Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next weathermaker. Low pressure will swing through the area this weekend with scattered showers Saturday followed by a light wintry mix Sunday as cooler temperatures move in.

Calmer conditions arrive early next week with a steady warm up. Highs wll start into hte 40s and climb into the 50s by week end.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.