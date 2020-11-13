Advertisement

Local hospital systems continue reduction of non-urgent procedures

The Florida Health Department has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for...
The Florida Health Department has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday. (MGN)(WJHG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health – Meriter, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison and UW Health announced Friday they will all continue to make reductions to non-urgent procedures to increase ICU bed access.

The hospital systems noted they will review each procedure on a case-by-case basis and will postpone it if “deemed medically appropriate.” According to a news release, these postponements will free up beds for patients with urgent or emergent needs.

All three systems said they understand that while this may be difficult for some patients, they must prioritize people with urgent needs. They also warned that hospital staffing and space is currently strained.

On Friday, the Department of Health Services reported 274 infected people were admitted into a hospital in the past day for COVID-19. Those latest patients push the total number of people admitted into Wisconsin hospitals past 14,000.

Services impacted, schedules and details of operation will vary based on each system. Urgent procedures such as c-sections, appendectomies and bone fracture repair will continue at all system hospitals.

The systems specified that care teams will reach out to patients directly whose procedures need to be rescheduled.

