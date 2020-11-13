Man cited after driving into Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was cited for his alleged fourth offense of operating under the influence Thursday afternoon after driving into a Madison gas station.

MPD said a witness called dispatch around 3:10 p.m. when they saw a silver station wagon swerving and hitting curbs on Troy Drive. An officer saw the car the witness described and also noted that it was hitting curbs.

The officer tried to pull the car over on Packers Avenue. The driver, 53-year-old Kenneth L. Bartlett, then pulled into the parking lot of a Citgo gas station at 2301 Commercial Avenue.

MPD continued, saying Bartlett then drove his car into the building, which caused minor damage to the structure. Bartlett’s car continued to roll forward, nearing the gas station door.

The MPD officer said they were worried someone would get hit and yelled at Bartlett to hit the brakes. Bartlett reportedly did not respond to the requests, so the officer reached over him and turned off the car.

MPD arrested Bartlett and cited him for his fourth alleged operating under the influence offense and for reckless driving.

