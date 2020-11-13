Advertisement

Mississippi governor says state is “not going to participate’ in nationwide lockdown

Reeves said the state of Mississippi would not shut down its economy again, even if a federal government mandate is issued.
Governor Tate Reeves
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WVLT/WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the state would not participate in a nationwide lockdown if President-elect Joe Biden mandates one.

The governor said he would be willing to work with the next president to help prevent COVID-19 in other ways.

According to Reeves, closing the economy for six weeks would be “totally and completely beyond reasonableness," and said, “that’s not how the economy works.”

Members of Biden’s COVID-19 advisory team have publically stated shutting down the country for four to six weeks will help slow the number of new COVID-19 cases.

