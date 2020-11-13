Monona officer cleared in death of 24-year-old following chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office cleared a Monona police officer in the death of a 24-year-old man following a chase two months ago that ended when the suspect crashed in Madison.

According to a statement released Friday, prosecutors said they determined the suspect, identified as Elliot Johnson, shot himself after refusing to follow the officer’s instructions. They also explained the officer was not using lethal force at the time of Johnson’s death, having only deployed his taser.

The District Attorney’s statement mirrored the state Dept. of Justice’s description of the events that led up to the confrontation. They say the officer was doing traffic enforcement when he allegedly spotted Johnson’s gray Ford Focus' going approximately 80 miles an hour down the Beltline, near the Monona Drive intersection.

When the officer went to stop Johnson’s car, he reportedly swerved from the center lane onto the Broadway exit, diving in front of an SUV as he did it, the district attorney’s report detailed. Several street cameras then captured Johnson’s progress as he cut through city streets. Multiple cameras spotted Johnson’s car speeding down South Towne Dr., right before the car crashed into a utility pole shortly after 11 p.m.

According to prosecutors, the officer ordered Johnson to exit the vehicle and he did so by climbing across the car to get out the passenger’s side. With his gun drawn, the officer demanded to see the Johnson’s hands. After standing up outside of the vehicle, Johnson did not comply with the officer’s order and instead started to get back into the car, the report stated.

It’s at this point, the D.A. Office says, the officer holstered the gun and drew his Taser. Approaching the vehicle, prosecutors continued, he kept trying to get Johnson to comply with his commands before eventually deploying the Taser, which left Johnson laying across the front sears with his feet outside the door.

The report notes the passenger side airbag, which deployed during the crash, was partially blocking the officer’s view inside the Focus. While still ordering Johnson to show his hands, prosecutors say he fired twice more, to diminishing effect.

It’s at that point, according to the account, the officer heard a “pop” and raced back to his squad car for cover, dropping his Taser in the process. He radioed to police dispatch that he heard a shot and believed it came from the driver.

When backup arrived, the officers pulled Johnson free of the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, the report stated. Johnson later died on the scene.

According to the D.A.'s Office, a search of the vehicle by the Wisconsin Crime Lab found a loaded 9 mm handgun and a spent 9 mm shell casing. An exit hole was also found in the roof of the car that investigators determined by its trajectory came from the front seat area and went upwards through the headliner on the passenger side.

The D.A’s office also noted that the officer had a body cam on.

The autopsy found Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to the head and prosecutors state the wound and the trajectory of the bullet are consistent with where Johnson was in the vehicle at the time of the gunshot. The Dane Co. D.A.'s Office wrote in its summary:

Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person. In this case, the officer used less than lethal force, a Taser. The officer could not see clearly into the vehicle as his view was obstructed by the deployed side curtain air bags. The officer attempted to utilize the Taser a second time with questionable results. A gunshot came from within the vehicle in which the sole occupant was the driver, Mr. Johnson. It is clear the officer could not see Mr. Johnson’s hands as he continued to direct Mr. Johnson to show his hands when the firearm was discharged. It is also clear the officer was not using deadly force and the injuries which caused Mr. Johnson’s death could only have been caused by Mr. Johnson.

