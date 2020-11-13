MPD releases pictures of possible witnesses to double shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a slew of pictures of people whom investigators believe may have information about Saturday’s double shooting at an entertainment center on Madison’s west side.

The police department is asking anyone who may recognize one of the individuals (pictured below) to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Investigators are hoping they may have seen or know something about the incident Saturday night at Schwoegler’s Park Town Lanes, 444 Grand Canyon Dr., that sent two people to the hospital with gun shot wounds. Following the shootings, officers noted they recovered 75 shell casings from the scene.

When Madison police officers responded to the bowling alley shortly after 10:30 p.m., they found one of the victims, a 38-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, MPD’s incident report stated. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other victim, a 33-year-old man, showed up at local hospital around the same time, suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation and it is being led by the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The Madison Police Dept. released multiple pictures of people investigators say may have witnesses a double shooting on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

The Madison Police Dept. released multiple pictures of people investigators say may have witnesses a double shooting on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

The Madison Police Dept. released multiple pictures of people investigators say may have witnesses a double shooting on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

The Madison Police Dept. released multiple pictures of people investigators say may have witnesses a double shooting on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

The Madison Police Dept. released multiple pictures of people investigators say may have witnesses a double shooting on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.