MPD tentatively charge man after finding fake temporary license plate seen on other vehicles

MPD arrested Hunt on multiple tentative charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Generic police lights image
(MGN image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man received multiple tentative charges Thursday night after Madison Police Department noted he had a fake temporary license plate they have seen used on multiple vehicles.

MPD said Bruce P. Hunt, 41, ran from officers around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Johnson Street during a traffic stop.

Officers noted that Hunt had been driving a car with a fake temporary license plate, which police noted that they have seen it used on multiple other cars. MPD continued, saying Hunt jumped a fence and ran through several backyards before they could arrest him.

MPD arrested Hunt on multiple tentative charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine. There was also an extraditable warrant out of Boone County, Illinois for him.

