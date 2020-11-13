NBC calls North Carolina for Trump, says Biden is apparent winner of Georgia

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - It looks like President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden will split the last two states that have not been called. NBC News has called the North Carolina race for the sitting president and is calling the incoming president the apparent winner in Georgia.

With the final two states called, the networks predicted electoral count gives Biden a 306-232 advantage over President Trump. That margin would have been an exact reversal of the president’s win over Hillary Clinton, if it weren’t for the defections of seven faithless electors.

NBC News announced both winners early Friday afternoon, however there is a slight difference in their calls.

The network declared President Trump the ‘projected winner’ of North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes. That means their experts expect the president to come out ahead when all votes are counted and certified. He currently leads Biden by nearly 74,000 votes with just over 38,000 left to count. (View NC map)

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects. https://t.co/EA19xGSPCX pic.twitter.com/3zi4QuvjRM — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2020

On the other hand, Biden is considered by NBC the ‘apparent winner’ of Georgia. That means the network is not certain enough to declare the former vice president the winner, however his lead is likely insurmountable, if the current results stand through canvassing.

Biden’s lead currently stands at 14,152 with 32,327 votes left to count. According to those numbers, President Trump would need to take nearly 40 percent of the remaining vote to overtake the president-elect. (View Georgia Map)

BREAKING: Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. https://t.co/ZsIGWgI2lL — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2020

Vote totals are based on the NBC’s vote tally at 1:45 p.m. on November 13.

As of that time, Biden held the lead in the popular vote, with 97 percent of all votes counted:

Biden: 77,965,666 (50.7%)

Trump: 72,648,762 (47.4%)

Disclaimer: NBC15 works with both NBC News and Associated Press to compile presidential race coverage. The Associated Press has not called either state as of the time of this article. All vote totals on our results page are based on Associated Press numbers, while articles use the numbers offered by the respective network.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.