One person taken to the hospital after crash involving MPD incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Madison Police Department squad car Thursday night in downtown Madison.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Park Street and West Johnson Street between two cars and one MPD SUV.

A University of Wisconsin- Madison Police officer said one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Madison Fire Department is also on the scene of the crash.

Residents who live near the crash said they heard a large “boom” around 10 p.m. Thursday.

NBC15 News is on the scene and will update this story as we have more information.

#BREAKING: A car crash involving a Madison Police squad car at the intersection of North Park Street and W Johnson Street in Madison. We are working to get more information.



A UW-Madison Police officer said one person was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/OsThEApUN1 — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) November 13, 2020

NBC 15 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn new information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.