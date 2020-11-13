One person taken to the hospital after crash involving MPD incident
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Madison Police Department squad car Thursday night in downtown Madison.
The crash occurred at the intersection of North Park Street and West Johnson Street between two cars and one MPD SUV.
A University of Wisconsin- Madison Police officer said one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.
Madison Fire Department is also on the scene of the crash.
Residents who live near the crash said they heard a large “boom” around 10 p.m. Thursday.
NBC15 News is on the scene and will update this story as we have more information.
