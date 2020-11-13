Advertisement

One person taken to the hospital after crash involving MPD incident

A crash involving an MPD vehicle and two other cars.
A crash involving an MPD vehicle and two other cars.(Brittney Ermon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Madison Police Department squad car Thursday night in downtown Madison.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Park Street and West Johnson Street between two cars and one MPD SUV.

A University of Wisconsin- Madison Police officer said one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Madison Fire Department is also on the scene of the crash.

Residents who live near the crash said they heard a large “boom” around 10 p.m. Thursday.

NBC15 News is on the scene and will update this story as we have more information.

NBC 15 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn new information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Latest News

At least a dozen squad cars were at the Best Western in Madison Thursday night.
At least a dozen MPD squad cars on Madison’s east side
COVID-19 testing
Health officials: If you have COVID-19 symptoms or need peace of mind, get tested
A Juneau County health official explains that the community testing site ran out of kits and...
Wis. health officers “concerned” by high demands raised by COVID-19 surge
Antigen testing provides 15 minute results on UW Madison campus
Antigen testing provides 15 minute results on UW Madison campus