Advertisement

‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the peak of online holiday shopping around the corner, a new survey warns that porch pirates are getting ready to set sail.

A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year.

That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas.

Consumer advocates worry the problem will get worse, with online purchases expected to be up 11 percent over last year.

In fact, more than two-thirds of all holiday shopping will involve home delivery of those gifts.

According to the survey, the thieves are more likely to strike homes or neighborhoods of greater means.

If you want to foil porch pirates, using a post office box, adding a home security camera or requiring a signature release can be effective.

One surprise finding: About one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital
(MGN)
Lawsuit challenges vote count in Dane, Milwaukee, and Menominee Counties
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a...
Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?