Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies at 84

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WBAY) Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung has died after a long battle with dementia.

The Louisville Sports Commission made the announcement Friday morning.

The Lombardi-era great was 84. He passed away in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. Hornung was survived by his wife, Angela.

“The Golden Boy” out of Notre Dame won the 1956 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback. The Green Bay Packers selected Hornung as the number one pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. It was then he transitioned to a halfback. Hornung led the NFL in scoring from 1959-1961.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Paul Hornung’s remarkable career.

College and pro football hall of famer Paul Vernon Hornung passes away at age 84... Full press release at link https://t.co/3GIvGsioXy pic.twitter.com/sghJ7JTvt3 — Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) November 13, 2020

“Paul Hornung is the greatest player I’ve ever coached, and the greatest I’ve ever seen on the football field within the 20-yard line,” Coach Vince Lombardi said.

Hornung played with the Packers from 1957 to 1966.

Hornung was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His number 5 was retired by the Green Bay Packers and is prominently displayed at Lambeau Field.

Hornung was known as “The Golden Boy” because of his blond hair and good looks.

A private funeral mass will be held at a church in his hometown of Louisville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Hornung family asks donations to be made to Norton Sports Health Athletics and Learning Complex via the Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky., 40203; or the Sister Visitor Center via Catholic Charities of Louisville, 2911 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Ky., 40208.

The Louisville Sports Commission announced today that Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung died after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2020

Paul Hornung liked to say his epitaph should be: "He went through life on scholarship." In the foreword to his book Lombardi and Me, I wrote that there's an element of truth to that, but Paul also made good on his scholarship--with talent, grace and charisma. RIP, Golden Boy. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) November 13, 2020

In a year in which we've already lost Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley, now Paul Hornung has died, as well. He was something else. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) November 13, 2020

The @SportsinLou (Louisville Sports Commission) announced today that Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung died after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84. pic.twitter.com/wDCU2e0FLn — ESPN Louisville (@ESPN680) November 13, 2020

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.