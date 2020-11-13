Two Wis. hunger relief organizations receive $10 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Wisconsin hunger relief organizations will receive $10 million Thursday to help Wisconsinites facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin will each receive $5 million to buy food for distribution, food storage and transportation.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) made the announcement as part of the ongoing Food Security Initiative.

The governor highlighted that everyone has experienced effects by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way.

“This funding bridges an important gap, not only helping these organizations continue to do their good work, but also helping farmers get their goods to folks across the state and Wisconsin families put food on the table,” he said.

The DATCP and Gov. Evers noted that this brings the total investment to agricultural and food industries during the pandemic to $75 million total.

The Food Security Initiative was announced in May. According, to a news release, the funding has been distributed in three parts so far. The first was $5 million to the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant, then $10 million for the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant and now Thursday’s announcement.

