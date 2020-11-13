UW Health: Conversations about Thanksgiving arrangements may be tough this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials believe families and friends will have to have tough conversations this year when it comes to Thanksgiving arrangements.

UW Health explained that many people are likely deciding whether to host family and friends, or if they should travel to attend gatherings.

Behavioral specialist Shanda Wells said that discussing these issues can be challenging.

“The emotions connected to these situations are very difficult to manage because on one hand, we love our families and want to see them, but on the other we want to be safe and protect everyone involved,” said Wells.

Wells also warned that some family members may not have the same views on safety precautions when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarantining prior to visiting and wearing a mask, among other issues, can add a layer of complexity to family conversations.

She advises those to assume family and friends have the best of intentions ahead of these difficult conversations. Wells also recommended not trying to convince the other person they are right or wrong, decide boundaries you are willing to set ahead of time and acknowledge everyone’s tolerance for risk is different.

Wells did say people should engage with family and friends, but acknowledge your boundaries when doing so.

