Agrace Butterfly Gala blossoms into a Stay-At-Home Soiree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year the annual Agrace Butterfly Gala is going virtual with an online auction and program.

Agrace provides hospice and palliative care services to Southern Wisconsin. Jamie Schneider is the coordinator of the Butterfly Gala benefiting the Agrace Foundation.

“Given the difficulties of 2020, we just wanted to keep the traditions of the Butterfly Gala going strong and help to continue to raise funds for patients and their families,” Schneider said. “We service areas in Dane County, Rock County, and in the Baraboo area as well.”

The live auction has over 50 packages and many feature small businesses within South Central Wisconsin.

“There’s a lot of great ways to support Agrace and the small businesses there and also get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping this year,” said Schneider. "We are hoping 2021 we can be back in person, but this is great in the meantime.

To watch the virtual program or bid in the live auction, click here.

NBC15 is a proud media sponsor of Agrace and the Butterfly Gala.

