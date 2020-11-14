Advertisement

Agrace Butterfly Gala blossoms into a Stay-At-Home Soiree

This year the annual Agrace Butterfly Gala is going virtual with an online auction and program.
Agrace Butterfly Gala blossoms into a Stay-At-Home Soiree
Agrace Butterfly Gala blossoms into a Stay-At-Home Soiree(Agrace Foundation)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year the annual Agrace Butterfly Gala is going virtual with an online auction and program.

Agrace provides hospice and palliative care services to Southern Wisconsin. Jamie Schneider is the coordinator of the Butterfly Gala benefiting the Agrace Foundation.

“Given the difficulties of 2020, we just wanted to keep the traditions of the Butterfly Gala going strong and help to continue to raise funds for patients and their families,” Schneider said. “We service areas in Dane County, Rock County, and in the Baraboo area as well.”

The live auction has over 50 packages and many feature small businesses within South Central Wisconsin.

“There’s a lot of great ways to support Agrace and the small businesses there and also get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping this year,” said Schneider. "We are hoping 2021 we can be back in person, but this is great in the meantime.

To watch the virtual program or bid in the live auction, click here.

NBC15 is a proud media sponsor of Agrace and the Butterfly Gala.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
.
Madison police officer, passerby rescue person from car fire
Hearty Beef Soup Recipes
Wisconsin Beef Council: Fall soups to try on a chilly Sunday
ALERT DAYS - Rain and very strong winds will impact your weekend