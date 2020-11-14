ALERT DAYS - Rain and strong winds will impact your weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to the potential for rain with embedded storms and strong winds. Widespread rain with isolated storms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night. Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are not expected. The strongest winds this weekend will arrive behind a cold front. Wind gusts on Sunday could be up to 50 mph.

First Alert Weather Days - Saturday & Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is chilly. Temperatures are in the 20s almost areawide. Even though it’s not very strong, there is enough south wind out there this morning to add a wind chill factor. Wind chills this morning are in the teens. The sky is mostly clear, and rain will likely not impact your morning.

Temperature Vs Wind Chill Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Our rain chances will increase from southwest to northeast across the area this afternoon. Widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms are expected this evening and overnight. With a strong south wind at 10-20 mph, temperatures will continue to warm this evening, even after the sun goes down. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s this afternoon, and warm well into the 40s this evening.

Saturday's Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Saturday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be a rainy, windy night. Rain showers will continue Saturday night into first thing Sunday morning. A cold front will pass through tonight. This front will knock down our temperatures and bring in very strong west winds.

Widespread rainfall totals Saturday through Sunday morning will range from 0.25″ to 0.5″+.

Scattered rain showers will continue into Sunday morning. There is a chance snow could mix in with the rain. Right now, major travel impacts are expected on Sunday. The bigger weather headline will be the wind. Expect strong west winds at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts on Sunday could be as high as 50 mph. Winds this strong will unsecured items and holiday decorations, make traveling difficult, bring down small tree limbs and cause power outages. Temperatures on Sunday will only be in the 30s. Because of the strong west winds, wind chills on Sunday will only be in the 20s. Sunday is not going to be a very pleasant day to spend a lot of time outside. The wind will start to settle down Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Potential Wind Gusts - Sunday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day next week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will start warm by midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Right now, it looks like temperatures will warm above 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

