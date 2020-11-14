ALERT DAYS: Wind & Rain this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers continue over Wisconsin Saturday evening. Rain remains in the forecast through Sunday - along with gusty winds. Saturday and Sunday are both FIRST ALERT Days.

Showers began to overspread Wisconsin late Saturday morning - making for a dreary feel throughout much of the day. Rain continues overnight as a low-pressure center develops and tracks through central Wisconsin. As the low gets closer, wind speeds will ramp up out of the south - allowing temperatures to climb overnight. Winds may gust as high as 30-35 mph.

A cold front passes through tomorrow morning which brings cooler NW winds. Wind speeds will ramp up following the frontal passage. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin effective 6 a.m. Sunday.

Cold air filters in after the low passes - allowing for a brief changeover to light snow showers/flurries tomorrow morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will get progressively cooler throughout Sunday afternoon - hovering just above freezing mid-afternoon. Snow flurries shut off by dinnertime.

After dipping into the 20′s Monday morning, high temperatures rebound into the mid 40′s under a mostly Sunny sky.

Another frontal boundary will dive south Monday night. A light flurry or rain shower is possible. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 30′s Tuesday afternoon.

The remainder of the week appears quiet and calm. Mild air sets in towards next weekend. Meantime, another weather system sets up and shows signs of developing showers across the Midwest Friday - Saturday.

