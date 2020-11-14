’Be Like Mike’ award given to longtime photographer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every year, there is one man that is strategically placed at every “Share Your Holidays” kickoff luncheon. His goal is to capture the moment of shock and surprise when the “Be Like Mike” award is announced. The award goes to an individual or organization who truly epitomizes the spirit of the campaign. This year, NBC15 and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin had to keep him out of the loop. The reason quickly came into focus for this photographer.

NBC15 invited Joe Henricks to the Alliant Energy Center where Second Harvest volunteers were busy sorting food the last week of October. He was told that crews were working on a special 25th anniversary story that would be apart of our “Share Your Holidays” kickoff in November.

For the last 13 years, Henricks has been capturing moments at all kinds of events benefiting Second Harvest.

It all started in 2007 with a giant bag of cereal. His father was on the board of directors for Second Harvest and asked if Henricks would be willing to snap some photos at an event called “Cereal Palooza."

Cereal Palooza 2007 - An event held by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. (Joe Henricks Photography)

“They take the 8 foot bags of cereal and they break them into smaller sizes that can be distributed to people.” Henricks remembered vividly. “He said, ‘This might make a good event to photograph.’”

At that moment, he was hooked.

In 2008, Henricks photographed his first “Share Your Holidays” Grand Finale.

2008 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale (Joseph Henricks 608-577-6045 | Joe Henricks Photography)

Countless photos at more than 50 events have been spread out over 13 years. While it’s hard for Henricks to pick just one favorite snapshot, there is one character that is always his favorite to capture.

“Following Bucky running wild in a grocery store - I have a lot of favorite shots," said Henricks. “There’s one, a little girl has one of the small children’s carts pushing it and Bucky jumped in the cart.”

This is one of the favorite photos snapped by Henricks. It dates back to a Share Your Holidays event in 2009. (Joe Henricks Photography)

Just as Henricks is behind the scenes, he said hunger is too.

“You don’t see it. The same with the work that Second Harvest is doing,” said Henricks. “They are really helping a lot of people. You may not see that unless you are actively involved volunteering or giving a donation."

Henricks generously gives a donation of his time and talents, all to document the good deeds the community continues to do to help those struggling to put food on the table.

While he never met the founder of “Share Your Holidays," Mike McKinney, Henricks said it’s an honor to receive this award.

“I was not expecting this. I see so many people do so much. I feel like I’m doing just a little piece of helping," said Henricks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.