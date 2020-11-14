Crash closes north and southbound lanes of WIS 140 near WIS 67 northbound

CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - North and southbound lanes of WIS 140 near WIS 67 northbound are blocked Saturday afternoon due to a traffic incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert around 1:30 p.m. announcing the blockages.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is handling this incident. WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

