Crash closes north and southbound lanes of WIS 140 near WIS 67 northbound

(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - North and southbound lanes of WIS 140 near WIS 67 northbound are blocked Saturday afternoon due to a traffic incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert around 1:30 p.m. announcing the blockages.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is handling this incident. WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

