Dept. of Revenue selects Goodwill of Central Wis. volunteer for service award

Goodwill story in Middleton(Erin Sullivan)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Goodwill of Central Wisconsin volunteer was selected Friday by the state Dept. of Revenue as a recipient for the 2020 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year - VITA Program.

Gail Bergman was chosen for her years of service and volunteerism to the VITA program at Goodwill SCWI. According to a news release, Bergman’s dedication to Wisconsin taxpayers and service with VITA sites are “uniquely fitting for this award recognition.”

VITA Program Coordinator, Joe Byrnes, recognized Bergman for her service. “Bergman has been a steady force in the success and growth of the Goodwill SCWI VITA program,” Byrnes said. “Because of Gail’s dedication and knowledge, many taxpayers remember her from year to year and are always pleased she is able to help them.”

The Dept. of Revenue will hold a virtual ceremony, with Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 to congratulate all volunteer winners and site coordinators across the state.

VITA is an IRS volunteer income tax assistance program with Goodwill SCWI being the provider. Goodwill SCWI is a local nonprofit and operates 13 stores in the South Central region of the state.

