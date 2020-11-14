Friday Football Blitz: Level 1 Playoff Edition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week of Friday Football Blitz is special, because it’s playoff time!

Lakeside Lutheran entered Friday night undefeated as they prepared to take on Edgewood. Due to two cancellations, Lakeside Lutheran still harnesses an offense scoring 33 points per game, while rushing for over 280 yards per contest. Their defense also hasn’t allowed more than 21 points.

Lakeside Lutheran senior Micah Cody was excited ahead of the game. “It’s exciting because you know it’s like who can do it better?” he asked. “And you just gotta show them out, just its a dog eat dog world in this game, so gotta be the biggest dog this week.”

This game was Edgewood’s first playoff appearance since 2015. Edgewood head coach Jesse Norris said he thinks the team who has the most opportunities will end up prevailing.

“I think it’s going to be a battle,” Norris said. “I think that some of the things that we’ve done in the past of handling their run games, I think offensively we have to find our rhythm.”

Lakeside Lutheran ended up defeating Edgewood 31-10.

