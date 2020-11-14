Man attempts to steal $2,100 in cigarettes from convenience store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man tried to steal $2,100 in cigarettes early Friday morning from a convenience store before a Town of Madison Police Department sergeant arrested the suspect.

The sergeant arrived at 1 a.m. to the Kwik Trip at 2402 West Broadway where the suspect was allegedly putting over $2,100 worth of cigarettes into a bag.

MPD continued, saying the suspect, 55-year-old Richard A. Lynch, then ran away. Lynch was able to make it about 75 yards before the sergeant stopped him.

Lynch was arrested and tentatively charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting and a parole violation.

MPD noted a hammer was found inside the store, believing it was used to break the glass front door.

