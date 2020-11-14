Monroe calendar parking regulations set to begin at midnight

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) -Calendar parking regulations for the City of Monroe are scheduled to begin at midnight Saturday night and run from Nov. 15 through March 31.

The regulations require vehicles be parked on the even side of streets and avenues on even numbered dates and the odd side on odd numbered dates. The regulations will be enforced every day from 12 a.m to 7 a.m.

At night, Monroe police say people should park their vehicles on the side of the street or avenue that will be in effect after 12 a.m. Address numbers can help people determine which side of the street is even or odd.

Nearly all areas in the city are covered by the regulations, aside from the Downtown Square and two blocks in any direction of the Square. Citations for violation of the ordinance begin at 20 dollars and increase for multiple offenses.

Monroe police also said the city has snow routes in the downtown and Smokey Row area in which vehicles should be removed when there is snowfall of more than two inches. Snow route areas are marked with signs.

Additionally, people are reminded that snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks as soon as possible following snowfall. It is a violation of city ordinances to shovel, blow, throw or plow snow from a private property into the street or onto another property.

The police and street departments ask for cooperation and patience from the community, and say it is much easier to remove snow if everyone pays attention to the parking and snow removal ordinances.

