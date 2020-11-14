Advertisement

MPD arrest suspect in two armed robberies

(KKTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a suspect Thursday night who is accused of two armed robberies.

MPD officers were doing a routine patrol at 11:30 p.m. on First Street and East Washington Avenue. Officers said they saw an individual who matched the suspect description from two armed robberies at two Madison Walgreens stores, one at 4710 East Washington Avenue and the other at 15 East Main street.

MPD arrested Zachary Fetzner, who admitted to both robberies. MPD noted that Fetzner was also wearing the same clothes he had on during the robberies.

MPD did not specify any charges for Fetzner, or when the robberies occurred.

