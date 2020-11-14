Advertisement

MPD ask public to help locate man accused of sexual assault

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a man accused of sexual assault.

An MPD detective said Friday they have probable cause to arrest Carlos A. Wible, 37, who is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance on August 1 on Tree Lane. Police added that Wible is from Middleton.

Anyone who has information on Wible’s whereabouts should contact the Madison Area Crimestoppers.

