MPD ask public to help locate man accused of sexual assault
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a man accused of sexual assault.
An MPD detective said Friday they have probable cause to arrest Carlos A. Wible, 37, who is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance on August 1 on Tree Lane. Police added that Wible is from Middleton.
Anyone who has information on Wible’s whereabouts should contact the Madison Area Crimestoppers.
