MPD ask public to help locate man accused of sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a man accused of sexual assault.

An MPD detective said Friday they have probable cause to arrest Carlos A. Wible, 37, who is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance on August 1 on Tree Lane. Police added that Wible is from Middleton.

Anyone who has information on Wible’s whereabouts should contact the Madison Area Crimestoppers.

