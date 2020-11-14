Advertisement

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in...
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the “Today” show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

The fourth class of Urban Triage's Supporting Healthy Black Families workgroup graduated on...
Urban Triage inspires transformation among Black families in leadership program
So far this year, 518 people have died in Wisconsin resulting from a crash, according to...
Traffic deaths are up despite fewer cars on the road, state patrol says
New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day
Crash closes north and southbound lanes of WIS 140 near WIS 67 northbound