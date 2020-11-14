Stormy Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather returns for the weekend as high pressure moves off to the east. Mainly clear skies will drop temperatures into the middle 20s. Our next weathermaker arrives Saturday. While there may be a few peeks of sun early, clouds will quickly return by mid-morning. A developing low pressure system will allow for rain to overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out into the upper 40s with gusty southerly winds to 30 mph. Rain continues Saturday night and into Sunday morning. As cooler temperatures sneak in behind the cold front, rain may mix with snow at times. Precipitation should push out by the afternoon. Rain totals look to be a quarter to half inch.

High pressure will move back in early next week and dominate much of the work week. Outside of a few clouds from time to time, mainly sunny skies will prevail. Look for high temperatures to start in the 30s and 40s early in the week. Those highs will climb into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week. The next best chance of rain or snow won’t arrive until next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.