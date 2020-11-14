Urban Triage inspires transformation among Black families in leadership program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Urban Triage is working to empower the Black community, on Saturday celebrating the newest graduates from its leadership program.

The Madison-based nonprofit aims to “foster, develop, and strengthen Black families' self-sufficiency, community leadership, advocacy, and family success,” according to its website. One way it is accomplishing that is through the Supporting Healthy Black Families (SHBF) workgroup.

For 90 days, the fourth cohort of the workgroup met virtually to address issues like health disparity and racial inequality. Sixteen participants marked the completion of their program with a small, in-person ceremony on Saturday.

“We know there’s white supremacy,” Alex Booker, who graduated in the previous class, said. “We know we have obstacles to reach our goals. We also know that we have the power to control our futures, and we have everything within us already to create what it is that we want to have in our world.”

Sarah Branch, another graduate, said, “[SHBF] has been a life-changer.”

As a certified nursing assistant and small business owner, Branch explained why she initially joined: “I was missing something, and I was looking for answers.”

Upon graduating, she said, “It’s made me look at myself and look at the world with a bigger picture. I now have the confidence of being a Black woman.”

The ceremony was held at the new office, which is to be unveiled to the public on Sunday. In a release, the group announced it raised more than $63,000 to cover the expenses for the community space.

