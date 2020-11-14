Wisconsin Beef Council: Fall soups to try on a chilly Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fall is the start of soup season! Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares two hearty recipes filled with meat and veggies.

Beefy Harvest Soup

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni

4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

DIRECTIONS

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.



Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.



Tuscan Beef Meatball and White Bean Soup (Wisconsin Beef Council)

Tuscan Beef Meatball and White Bean Soup

INGREDIENTS

Meatballs:

1 pound Ground Beef (80% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup minced onion

1/3 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

Soup:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 cups beef broth

1 Parmesan cheese rind (3 to 4 inches)

2 small sprigs fresh rosemary

2 small sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup dry farro

2 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups fresh chopped kale, ribs removed

Serving Suggestion:

1/2 French baguette, cut into 16 slices, 1/4 inch thick

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, additional for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all Meatball ingredients in a large bowl; mixing lightly but thoroughly. Roll beef mixture into 48 small meatballs, about 1/2 ounce each. Cover and refrigerate.



Preheat oven to 350°F. Place baguette slices on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle slices with Parmesan cheese. Bake 8 to 9 minutes until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Set aside to cool.



Heat oil in 5-quart stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onion, carrots and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft. Add broth, rind, rosemary and thyme and bring to a boil. Gently add prepared meatballs, farro and beans to stockpot. Reduce heat to simmer; cook 20 to 25 minutes or until farro is soft and meatballs are cooked through, stirring occasionally. Remove herb sprigs and rind. Skim fat, if desired. Stir in kale and cook 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with Parmesan baguette slices and additional Parmesan cheese, as desired.

