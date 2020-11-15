22-year-old arrested after pursuit with police, collision with deer

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old from Tomah was arrested Saturday after a vehicle pursuit with a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to a release issued Sunday, a deputy observed Anthony D. Springman driving 95 mph in a posted 55-mph zone in the Kendall area. The deputy attempted to stop Springman but he allegedly fled in the vehicle to Juneau County.

Springman turned off his car’s headlights when he entered the City of Elroy, according to police, and continued to try to escape the deputy. Springman then hit a deer which triggered his hood latch, opening the hood of his car.

Authorities say Springman stopped abruptly, causing the deputy’s vehicle to strike the rear of Springman’s vehicle. Moderate damage to both vehicles was sustained.

At this point authorities say Springman surrendered and was arrested. There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit.

The Elroy Police Department is investigating regarding the crash between Springman’s vehicle and the deputy’s vehicle.

Authorities say Springman was taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked for: vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping – misdemeanor, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Springman was also issued the following traffic citations: speeding in a 55 mph zone (40-44 over), operating while under the influence – restricted controlled substance (first), operating while suspended (first) and operating without required lamps lighted.

