ALERT DAY: 50 mph wind gusts possible Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is an ALERT DAY due to the potential for very strong west winds. Expect sustained west winds at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph. Winds this strong will blow away loose items like trash cans, holiday decorations and patio furniture, bring down tree limbs, make traveling difficult in high profile vehicles and cause a few power outages. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

ALERT DAY - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Wind Impacts (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is also going to be wet. Rain and snow showers will be likely before 9 a.m. Most of the precipitation that falls this morning will be on the lighter side. Heavy rainfall and widespread accumulating snow are not expected. At most, some places could see a dusting of snow, mainly on people’s yard and elevated surfaces. With temperatures expected to remain above freezing this morning, most of the snow will not stick to the roads. Other than a snow flurry, most of the precipitation will be out of the area well before lunchtime.

We already hit our high temperature for today. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s this morning and stay there the rest of the day. Many places will drop to or below freezing this afternoon. With temperatures in the 30s all day and strong west winds, wind chills will be in the 20s all day long. Today is going to be blustery and not very pleasant to spend a lot of time outside.

Temperature Vs Wind Chill Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The wind will start to settle down and the sky will start to clear tonight. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s almost areawide. Wind chills Monday morning will likely be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Monday will start out mostly sunny. A weak clipper system will pass by Monday afternoon/evening. This system could bring in a quick round of scattered rain. There is a chance of a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain. Any chance for precipitation should be gone by Monday night. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday looks like it will be the coolest day this week. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 30s. We should warm back into the 40s by Wednesday and the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Most of the upcoming workweek looks quiet. After Monday, our next chance of rain probably won’t come until next weekend.

