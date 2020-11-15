Advertisement

‘Be Like Mike’ awarded to M3 Insurance

M3 Insurance employees have actively donated to NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From volunteering to work the phones at the Grand Finale or donning brightly colored clothing for ‘Go Orange Day’, M3 Insurance have always been there over the years.

“It help builds our culture and it helps people get excited that they’re connected to something bigger than themselves,” said M3 Insurance COE Mike Victorson.

Victorson says part of the company’s culture is to be generous with time and money,, but it can also be more than that.

“[It’s] understanding we’re connected,” he said. “We have to build a connected life with each other and htat really helps build our culture.”

Victorson said he is honored and humbled that M3 Insurance employees received this year’s award.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Mike McKinney and his mom," Victorson added. “He’s a tremendous man.”

