Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden’s advisers are already signaling that a nationwide lockdown is not under consideration for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, two members of his coronavirus task force publicly said they were not looking at a widespread lockdown. Their comments came after a third member, Dr. Michael Osterholm, suggested a four- to six-week lockdown with financial aid for Americans was a strategy worth considering.

Osterholm later walked back his comments, telling ABC News he hasn’t brought up the proposition with the task force. But the scramble over the issue underscores the political and practical challenges Biden will face in seeking to turn the tide of the pandemic.

