Local bowling alley suffers fire damage

(Mgn Online)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a Sunday Facebook post, Pioneer Lanes in Platteville is recovering from a fire that left the bowling alley damaged over the weekend.

Ugh

Posted by Pioneer Lanes on Sunday, November 15, 2020

In a separate post, the bowling alley owner thanked the Platteville Fire Department and other area responders and said Pioneer Lanes will be closed until further notice.

“I’m still devastated but I know without your response it would be worse,” the Facebook post reads.

I know I'm posting alot right now. Just in wow mode. Thank you Platteville Fire and surrounding area responders. I'm still devastated but I know without your response it would be worse.

Posted by Pioneer Lanes on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Several people showed support for the local business in the Facebook comments.

NBC15 reached out to the Platteville Fire and Police Departments for further information but has not heard back. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and whether anyone was injured.

