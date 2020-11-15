Advertisement

Madison Police respond to shots fired near Warner Park

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to reports of gunfire late last night near Warner Park on the city’s north east side.

Around 11:00 p.m, officers were called to the intersection of N Sherman Avenue and Windom Way following multiple reports of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers recovered two spent shell casings. Police also say a witness reported two unknown people running away from the scene east on Windom Way following the reported gunfire.

Officers did not find any immediate injuries or property damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

