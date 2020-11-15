Advertisement

New Second Harvest packing facility opens in Stoughton

Volunteers are able to pack thousands of boxes of food to distribute to those in need.
A volunteer packs fresh vegetables into donation boxes for Second Harvest.
A volunteer packs fresh vegetables into donation boxes for Second Harvest.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has opened a new building in Stoughton.

Since it started having volunteers pack food in September, the facility has packed over 20 thousand boxes and 51 thousand pounds of food.

170 volunteers average about 140 hours per week with a total of nearly 850 hours put in so far.

Peggy Kiss is a new volunteer to Second Harvest.

“It’s helping people and we need that,” said Kiss. “Especially now when there’s so many without adequate food and nutrition.”

At 84-years-old, the retired nurse felt a need to give back in some way during the pandemic. She says she often thinks back to her own childhood during her volunteer shift.

“We weren’t rich when I was little but we lived on a farm and we always had food,” said Kiss. “I can’t imagine not having food to put on the table for your child.”

Kiss helps to build and package boxes that get filled with food by dozens of volunteers.

“I think as long as you know you’re helping people, it’s life’s worth living,” said Kiss.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Second Harvest, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

.
Madison Police respond to shots fired near Warner Park
Traffic deaths are up despite fewer cars on the road, state patrol says
Traffic deaths are up despite fewer cars on the road, state patrol says
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst cheers on his players from the sideline during the first quarter of...
No. 13 Wisconsin dominates Big Blue in Big House
Cambridge huddles up
Cambridge defeats Waterloo to advance to regional championship