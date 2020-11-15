New Second Harvest packing facility opens in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has opened a new building in Stoughton.

Since it started having volunteers pack food in September, the facility has packed over 20 thousand boxes and 51 thousand pounds of food.

170 volunteers average about 140 hours per week with a total of nearly 850 hours put in so far.

Peggy Kiss is a new volunteer to Second Harvest.

“It’s helping people and we need that,” said Kiss. “Especially now when there’s so many without adequate food and nutrition.”

At 84-years-old, the retired nurse felt a need to give back in some way during the pandemic. She says she often thinks back to her own childhood during her volunteer shift.

“We weren’t rich when I was little but we lived on a farm and we always had food,” said Kiss. “I can’t imagine not having food to put on the table for your child.”

Kiss helps to build and package boxes that get filled with food by dozens of volunteers.

“I think as long as you know you’re helping people, it’s life’s worth living,” said Kiss.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Second Harvest, you can sign up here.

