No. 13 Wisconsin dominates Big Blue in Big House

Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Wisconsin was the team coming off a 22-day layoff from game competition but Michigan looked like the program that hadn't played in three weeks.

The No. 13 ranked Wisconsin Badgers jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Michigan midway through the second quarter and never looked back en route to a 49-11 win over the Wolverines.

Graham Mertz threw for just 127 yards on 22 pass attempts, finishing with two touchdowns as the Badgers ran for 236 yards as a team.

Freshman, Jalen Berger led the way on the ground with 87 rushing yards and one score. Nakia Watson was right behind him with 65 rushing yards and two scores.

The route started with Wisconsin’s defense as Scott Nelson picked off Joe Milton on Michigan’s first offensive play of the game. The Badgers turned that into a two-yard rushing touchdown by Nakia Watson.

Wisconsin finished with 28 unanswered points, taking a 28-0 lead into halftime.

A Jake Ferguson touchdown reception made it 35-3 midway through the third, before the Badgers went on to win 49-11.

The Badgers 49 point output was their most point scored against Michigan in the two programs series.

