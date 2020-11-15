Advertisement

Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Nov. 15, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville, which lost its eighth straight.

