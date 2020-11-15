Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases over 6K again; 12 more dead

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Positive COVID-19 cases are back up in Wisconsin after a slight dip Saturday.

According to the Department of Health Services, 6,058 people tested positive for the virus Sunday, bringing total confirmed cases to 312,369. Of the 17,977 people tested Sunday, 11,919 were negative for the virus.

The state ended the week with 2,637 deaths related to COVID-19, up 12 from Saturday.

An additional 155 people were hospitalized Sunday. Of those who have contracted the virus 4.6 percent, or 14,381 people, have been hospitalized.

COVID-19 recovery is at 76.9 percent. As of Sunday, 240,075 people have recovered from the virus and 69,594 cases are still active.

