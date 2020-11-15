State trooper arrest Milwaukee man for fourth OWI

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Deforest Post arrest a Milwaukee man Saturday evening for his fourth OWI.

According to a release issued by the agency Sunday, 54-year-old Jerry A Wilkins was seen swerving on I39 Northbound near mile marker 177.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and observed Wilkins showing signs of impairment. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and arrested Wilkins for OWI fourth offense.

