Advertisement

State trooper arrest Milwaukee man for fourth OWI

(KOLN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Deforest Post arrest a Milwaukee man Saturday evening for his fourth OWI.

According to a release issued by the agency Sunday, 54-year-old Jerry A Wilkins was seen swerving on I39 Northbound near mile marker 177.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and observed Wilkins showing signs of impairment. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and arrested Wilkins for OWI fourth offense.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
.
Madison Police respond to shots fired near Warner Park
Traffic deaths are up despite fewer cars on the road, state patrol says
Traffic deaths are up despite fewer cars on the road, state patrol says
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst cheers on his players from the sideline during the first quarter of...
No. 13 Wisconsin dominates Big Blue in Big House