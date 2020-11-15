Advertisement

Winds back off tonight; Warmer weather a few days away

As a low-pressure system pulls away, winds die down overnight. After a chilly start, temperatures become more mild late-week.
After a chilly start to the week, mild air returns towards next weekend.
After a chilly start to the week, mild air returns towards next weekend.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gusty winds brought in much cooler air Sunday afternoon. The highest gusts surpassed 50 mph in the NBC 15 viewing area. Winds die down as low-pressure moves farther east. Until then, feels-like temperatures are running 5°F-10°F below the air temperature.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday. After a morning in the 20′s, highs will climb into the mid 40′s - roughly 10°F warmer than this afternoon’s temperatures. A quick impulse travels through the upper-level flow tomorrow afternoon. A brief shower or flurry is possible. Other than cooler temperatures, no other impacts are expected.

Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the upper 30′s under sunshine. From there, wind turn out of the south as high pressure builds over the eastern U.S. Highs will climb into the 50′s by Thursday - perhaps even flirting with 60°F. Another front will drop temperatures heading into the weekend.

The next weather system sets up over the weekend - bringing scattered showers and perhaps a wintry mix to portions of northern/central Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter

Latest News

ALERT DAY: 50 mph wind gusts possible Sunday
Potential Wind Gusts - Sunday 12PM
ALERT DAY: 50 mph wind gusts possible Sunday
Saturday and Sunday feature showers and gusty winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of...
ALERT DAYS: Wind & Rain this weekend
Brendan's Saturday Forecast