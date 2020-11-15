Winds back off tonight; Warmer weather a few days away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gusty winds brought in much cooler air Sunday afternoon. The highest gusts surpassed 50 mph in the NBC 15 viewing area. Winds die down as low-pressure moves farther east. Until then, feels-like temperatures are running 5°F-10°F below the air temperature.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday. After a morning in the 20′s, highs will climb into the mid 40′s - roughly 10°F warmer than this afternoon’s temperatures. A quick impulse travels through the upper-level flow tomorrow afternoon. A brief shower or flurry is possible. Other than cooler temperatures, no other impacts are expected.

Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the upper 30′s under sunshine. From there, wind turn out of the south as high pressure builds over the eastern U.S. Highs will climb into the 50′s by Thursday - perhaps even flirting with 60°F. Another front will drop temperatures heading into the weekend.

The next weather system sets up over the weekend - bringing scattered showers and perhaps a wintry mix to portions of northern/central Wisconsin.

