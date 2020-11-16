A Slow Warming Trend this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are starting the morning off on a chilly note. Over the next 18 hours, a weak Clipper-type system will race in from the northwest.

This Clipper will bring an increase in clouds through the morning and chance of a few sprinkles during the afternoon. But, with southerly winds ahead of the system, temperatures will warm nicely today. Highs today will reach the mid-40s.

Chances of seeing afternoon precipitation are higher north of Madison. There could even be some minor snow accumulation through central parts of the state.

Behind the Clipper, temperatures will fall a bit for tomorrow with highs only in the upper 30s but after that, winds will shift to southerly through the middle part of the week. This will bring a marked warming trend to the region for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 50 Wednesday and near 60 Thursday.

After the sprinkles this afternoon, our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

