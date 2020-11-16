Armed suspect arrested outside of Sun Prairie High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed suspect who had allegedly led officials on a high speed chase was arrested Monday morning outside of Sun Prairie High School.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle around 9 a.m. on I-94 westbound in Jefferson County. According to a news release, The City of Milwaukee Police Department told the troopers the stopped car was reported stolen.

The driver of the car was also wanted for armed robbery by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Troopers explained that when they tried to have the driver exit the car, the suspect drove away and engaged in a pursuit with troopers that reached speeds over 100 mph. The pursuit stopped around County Highway N and County Highway T in Dane County.

A trooper then found the vehicle parked in the employee parking lot of Sun Prairie High School, but the suspect was not inside. Wisconsin State Patrol, with help from the Sun Prairie Police Department, searched the area around the school for the suspect.

Officials found the suspect on school grounds and arrested them after a pursuit on foot. They also said the suspect had a loaded handgun.

Troopers later determined that the suspect had tried to enter the school, but was unsuccessful in doing so. There were a small number of students inside the school at the time.

The Sun Prairie Area School District sent a letter out to families, noting they may have heard about the large police presence at the school this morning, but there was no disruption to student learning. They also noted this incident is not related to the school and they are continuing to work with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Troopers said the suspect is being taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of alleged operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, felon possession of a firearm and operator flee/elude officer. They did not release the suspect’s identity.

