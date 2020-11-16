Cambria man strikes pole with vehicle, arrested for seventh OWI

FOUNTAIN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 62-year-old from Cambria was arrested for his alleged seventh OWI offense Saturday after striking a power pole with his vehicle causing it to flip upside down, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a crash on Highway 146 just after 9 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. When authorities arrived on the scene, they saw a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe upside down in a ditch.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as Ronald Lavern Jensen. According to the sheriff’s office, Jensen appeared intoxicated. Lifestar EMS responded to the scene and Jensen was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation was conducted and Jensen was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office for his seventh OWI offense. Officials took Jensen to the Columbia Co. Jail.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.